Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 9/24/18

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka High junior football player Ky Thomas and Washburn Rural senior cross country runner Jaybe Shufelberger.

Thomas has been one of the city’s best football players since the first game of his freshman season, and his ascent continues this season. He leads the city in rushing after piling up 180 yards on the ground in a 56-28 win over Junction City last Friday night. Thomas scored two rushing touchdowns in that game and added a third TD on a kick return that broke a 21-21 tie and gave the Trojans the lead for good. He also stars on the basketball court for the Trojans, who he helped to a third-place finish in the 6A state tournament this past winter. We spoke to Ky about his growth as a football player, the process of being recruited by Power 5 programs, and more.

Shufelberger outpaced a field of 230 runners to win the Gold division at the prestigious Rim Rock Classic on Saturday, and she did it in style, surpassing her personal best and setting a new school record with a time of 17:59.7. That time was nine seconds better than the rest of the field and added to what has been an outstanding senior campaign for Shufelberger. She has won three individual titles this season after her win at Rim Rock. We talked to Jaybe about her approach at the Rim Rock Classic, her interests outside of running, and more.