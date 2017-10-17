Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/16/17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Hayden senior DeShawn Hanika and Hayden junior Brooklyn Hunter.

Hanika caught eight passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns in Hayden’s 35-6 win over Santa Fe Trail last Friday night. It was one of the best performances in what’s been a remarkable year for the wide receiver, who leads the city with 42 receptions, 682 receiving yards, and 13 TDs. A starter at safety as well, Hanika also started both ways for last year’s state runner-up team and starts for the Hayden basketball team.

Hunter made it three-for-three in state tennis championships last weekend, capturing her third straight 4A crown with a 6-1, 6-0 victory in the final. She went 21-0 in her junior season and is 58-1 in her career. Now, Hunter will try and collect a third straight state title in volleyball, where she starts for the Lady Wildcats. Hunter also starts on the basketball team.