Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/2/17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior football player Jack Hamilton and senior cross country runner Amanda Miller.

Hamilton typically anchors the Junior Blues defense from his linebacker spot, but last Friday against Hayden he made a major offensive contribution as well. He caught three passes for 106 yards and a 51-yard touchdown in Rural’s 30-26 win. Hamilton is a two-year starter on the Rural defense. He also stars on the basketball court for the Junior Blues, claiming City Newcomer of the Year honors last season.

Miller has only been running cross-country for two years, but is a major part of the Junior Blues squad. She finished in second place individually at Saturday’s Seaman Invitational, and led Rural to a first-place finish as a team. Miller will hope to improve on last year’s 10th place finish in the city meet when this year’s city competition is held this coming Saturday.