Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/23/17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior cross country runner Maxx Bradley and Hayden junior golfer Caroline Setter.

Bradley helped key Rural’s second-place finish at regionals last weekend with an individual fourth-place finish, registering a time of 17:03.06. That followed up a fourth-place finish in the Centennial League meet the weekend before, where he ran a 16:46.00. Bradley leads the Junior Blues into Saturday’s 6A state meet at Rim Rock Park in Lawrence.

Setter fired a five-over 76 to win the 4A individual state championship last Monday at Lake Shawnee. She was four strokes better than the rest of the field. Setter also paced the Wildcats team to the state championship, as they defeated second-place Andale by six strokes.