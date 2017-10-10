Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 10/9/17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka High sophomore football player Da’vonshai Harden and the Washburn Rural doubles tennis team of senior Cortlyn Wolfe and sophomore Lauren Pryor.

Harden was literally perfect in Topeka High’s 59-7 win over Washburn Rural last Friday night, completing all eight of his pass attempts for 161 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score. On the season, Harden has thrown for 863 yards, rushed for 401, and accounted for 18 touchdowns – 13 through the air and five on the ground. His Trojans are 5-1 and claimed a share of the Centennial League title. Harden will also suit up for the Trojan basketball team this coming winter.

Wolfe and Pryor claimed a 6A regional championship last Saturday, defeating a pairing from Manhattan 7-5, 6-3 in the final and helping Washburn Rural take home the team title. The win moved the duo to three-for-three in major competitions this season, as they also took home city and league crowns. Wolfe and Pryor are 27-5 on the season and will compete in the 6A state tournament this weekend.