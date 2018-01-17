Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 1/15/18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka High senior basketball player Larry White and Seaman senior basketball player Hallee Olson-Thomas.

White scored a game-high 26 points in leading the Trojans to their third straight win, a 70-56 triumph at Highland Park last Friday night. It was his third straight game of 20-plus points. White is the leading scorer for the 5-3 Trojans, and ranks fourth in the city with 17.4 points per game. He was also the leading receiver for the Trojan football team in the fall. We asked Larry about playing against his former school, his favorite dunk, the potential of his young Trojan teammates, and more.

Olson-Thomas has been a consistent scoring threat for the Lady Vikes, who won back to back games for the first time this season last week in beating Topeka West and Hayden to improve to 5-4. She ranks second on the team in scoring at 9.4 points per game. Olson-Thomas also started on the volleyball court this past fall. We asked Hallee about her basketball influences, how her skill set has changed, the shot she most needs to perfect, and more.