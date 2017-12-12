Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 12-11-17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka West senior wrestler TJ Peterson and Hayden sophomore basketball player Sophia Purcell.

Peterson, a two-time state qualifier, is out to another great start at 138 pounds for the Chargers. He was the individual champ at 138 at Saturday’s Melvin Douglas Invitational, and his efforts helped Topeka West win the team championship, believed to be their first in a wrestling tournament in 16 years. Peterson’s record thus far this season is a perfect 6-0. He also started on defense for the Charger football team this fall.

Purcell’s 14 points included a pair of clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter in Hayden’s comeback win over Basehor-Linwood last Friday night. It was the first win of the season for the Lady Wildcats, who are 1-1. Purcell saw extensive playing time as a freshman last season and has moved into a starting role at guard this year. She has averaged 11.5 points per game in Hayden’s first two contests. Purcell also competes in tennis and soccer.