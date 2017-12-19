WIBW News Now!

Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 12-18-17

by on December 19, 2017 at 5:30 PM (47 mins ago)

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural junior basketball players Jordan White and Carly Bachelor.

White scored a game-high 23 points and hit the game-clinching free throws in last Friday’s 58-53 win over Shawnee Heights in the Centennial League opener for the Junior Blues. He is averaging 20.8 points per game for the Junior Blues, who are 2-2 on the season. White is a returning starter on the basketball court and also a two-year starter in football.

Bachelor’s 26 points powered Washburn Rural past Shawnee Heights 56-33 in their league opener last Friday. The Lady Junior Blues are 2-1 and Bachelor is averaging 17.7 points per contest. The reigning city Player of the Year on the hardwood, Bachelor also earned All-League honors in taking the Lady Junior Blues volleyball team back to the class 6A state tournament in the fall.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.