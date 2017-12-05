Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week Of 12-4-17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Shawnee Heights senior basketball player Tyler White and Highland Park sophomore basketball player Dariauna Carter.

White scored a game-high 22 points and connected on six three-pointers, including one that tied the game in the final minute of regulation, as the defending 5A state champions opened their season with an 83-78 overtime win over De Soto last Friday. The 6’5″ forward played a key reserve role on last year’s title-winning squad and moves into the starting lineup this year. He has committed to Baker University to play basketball.

Carter has scored in double-figures in both of her first two games – and the Lady Scots, who won just four games last season, are already halfway to that total this season. She poured in 20 points in a 76-32 rout of KC Washington last Friday, and then went for 14 points as the Lady Scots topped KC Schlagle 67-55 on Monday night. Carter started at guard as a freshman last season.