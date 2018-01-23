Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 1/22/18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Seaman junior basketball player Trey Duffey and Shawnee Heights junior bowler Cayla Bortz.

Duffey was named the MVP of the Valley Center January Jam last weekend as he helped lead the Vikings to a second-place finish. The Vikings beat a ranked Maize South foe in the semifinals before losing to a 6A ranked team in Wichita Southeast by one point in the final. Duffey is tied for his team’s scoring lead, averaging 14.3 points per game for the 7-4 Vikings. We talked to Trey about winning tournament MVP, his team hitting their stride, the best basketball player in his house, and more.

Bortz set a new Shawnee Heights school record last Thursday by bowling a 290 at a quadrangular meet at Westridge Lanes. It was a personal best game for Bortz, who placed first individually at the meet and helped the Lady T-Birds to a team victory. Bortz finished second in the 5-1A state meet last season, where the Lady T-Birds finished third. We talked to Cayla about the one strike she missed in her 290 game, how she has tried to improve this season, her hobbies away from the lanes, and more.