Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 1/29/18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Seaman senior swimmer Josh Florence and Washburn Rural senior basketball player Kendall Michalski.

Florence was a double-champion at the city swim meet last Thursday, taking home first place honors in the 200 freestyle and the 500 freestyle and earning All-City first team honors in the process. He also was part of a 400 freestyle relay effort that set a city meet record. His efforts helped the Vikings claim their third consecutive city championship. We talked to Josh about being a new member of the team, swimming on the same team as his younger brother, his academic aspirations, and more.

Michalski is a starter at guard for a Washburn Rural team that currently leads the Centennial League with a 6-0 record. They are 10-3 overall after finishing in second place at the Free State Firebird Classic last week. Michalski is the second leading scorer for the Lady Junior Blues, averaging 12.5 points per game. She will play college basketball at Bethel College. We talked to Kendall about making a buzzer-beating shot, her greatest influence, how she made her college choice, and more.