Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 1/8/18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior wrestler Jacob Glendinning and Topeka West junior basketball player Gabby Rivera.

Glendinning was named the Outstanding Wrestler at Saturday’s Shawnee Mission South Invitational, going 5-0 at the 285-pound weight class and helping the Junior Blues claim the team title. Glendinning is 15-2 on the season, according to TrackWrestling, and has helped Washburn Rural to a #2 team ranking in Class 6A while being the #2 ranked wrestler at 285 in his class. He also was an All-City Top 11 selection on the gridiron for Rural this fall and plans to play football in college.

Rivera scored in double-figures in a pair of victories for the Lady Chargers to open the new year. She dropped in 11 points in a 43-40 league win over Junction City and then chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds in a road win at KC Washington. Rivera is the leading scorer and rebounder for the Lady Chargers, who are 3-3 and 1-2 in the Centennial League.