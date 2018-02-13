Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 2-12-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka West senior basketball player Koriyon Carr and Highland Park freshman basketball player Jae’Mya Lyons.

Carr scored 18 points in a Charger victory over Highland Park Friday night that capped a 2-0 week. He also had 17 points in a win at Topeka High last Tuesday. The senior guard is the leading scorer for a Charger team that has already secured their first winning season in eight years. The Chargers are 11-5 and in a four-way tie for first place in the Centennial League. Carr averages 17.4 points per contest. He was a first-team All-City and All-League selection as a junior. We talked to Koriyon about his team’s chemistry, how much it means to end that drought of winning seasons, and more.

Lyons has become a nightly double-double threat in her debut season with the Lady Scots. She posted two of them last week, with 13 points and 17 rebounds in a win over Shawnee Heights and 10 points and 12 boards in a victory over Topeka West. Lyons now has nine double-doubles in 15 games, including four in a row, and is averaging 14.7 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. She has helped the Lady Scots to a 12-3 record, securing their first winning season since 2012. We talked to Jae’Mya about the joy of rebounding, having her dad as her high school coach, and more.