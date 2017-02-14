Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 2-13-17

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Seaman junior swimmer Zeke Metz and Hayden sophomore basketball player Preston Reid.

Metz has been one of the fastest swimmers in the entire state this winter, and proved it again at last weekend’s Centennial League championships. Metz won two individual golds, taking first place in the 200 meter individual medley and setting a new league record in the 500 meter freestyle. Metz was also part of first place finishes on relay teams in the 200 meter medley and the 400 meter freestyle. His performance helped the Vikings to their second consecutive Centennial League team title. Metz and the Vikings swim at state this weekend.

Reid posted a huge week of scoring for the Lady Wildcats last week. She poured in 19 points as her team snapped a four-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 54-49 win over Junction City on Tuesday night. On Friday against the fifth-ranked team in class 6A, Washburn Rural, Reid scored 16 points in the first half and 25 in the game, but the Lady Wildcats saw their upset bid fall short in a 69-52 loss. The sophomore point guard, who is the daughter of Hayden’s first-year head coach Brit Reid, leads the Lady Wildcats in scoring and assists this season after being named the Centennial League’s co-newcomer of the year last year.