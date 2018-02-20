Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 2-19-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior swimmer Tarrin Fisher, Seaman senior swimmer Zeke Metz, and Topeka High junior bowler Maci Nemecheck.

Metz was named the Athlete of the Meet at the 5-1A State Championships as he helped lead the Vikings to the school’s first state title, the first swimming crown ever claimed by a Topeka school. He set state record times in the 200 and 500 freestyle, winning both events, and was part of a record-setting effort in the 400 freestyle relay. Metz ends his career at Seaman with three individual state championships, three city and league team championships, and of course the state team title. He will swim collegiately at Wisconsin-Green Bay. We spoke to Zeke about his record swims, the reward of being on a great relay team, being the first Topeka swim team to win state, and more.

Fisher was named the Athlete of the Meet at the 6A State Championships, winning two individual state championships and helping Rural to a seventh-place team finish. Fisher successfully defended his state crown in the 100 breaststroke, setting a state record in the process. He also took first place in the 200 individual medley. Fisher will swim at BYU next year. We spoke to Tarrin about defending a state final, being named Athlete of the Meet, why he chose BYU, and more.

Nemecheck put forth her best performance of the season in winning the individual Centennial League championship last Wednesday in Manhattan. She bowled a 632 series, with a 218 in her first game, to win the league by 25 pins. Nemecheck is a two-time state qualifier for the Lady Trojans and will compete at regionals this week. We spoke to Maci about why she felt comfortable at the league meet, who led her to take up bowling, and more.