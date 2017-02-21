Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 2-20-17

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural junior swimmer Tarrin Fisher and Shawnee Heights sophomore bowler Cayla Bortz.

Fisher was one of two Topeka-area swimmers to capture gold at the state swim meet last week, as he came in first place in the 6A 100 meter breaststroke. Fisher shaved a full second off of his previous personal best time to take home his first individual state championship. That performance was the peak on a weekend that saw Fisher finish second in the 200 meter individual medley and also help the 400 meter freestyle and 200 meter medley relay teams place, helping Washburn Rural to a seventh-place finish as a team. Fisher’s swim season continues as a member of the Topeka Swimming Association club team.

Bortz has been on a hot streak for the Thunderbird bowling team. She has picked up first-place finishes in her last three events, including taking an individual league championship at the league meet last week. On Monday Bortz rolled her way to first place at Gage Bowl in a five-team meet with a season-best 703 series, over 100 points higher than the rest of the competition. All told, Bortz has six individual wins this season and is averaging a score of 211. The sophomore finished in fourteenth place at the state meet last season.