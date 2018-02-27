Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 2-26-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute a trio of Washburn Rural wrestlers – senior Gunnar Murray, sophomore Gavin Carter, and freshman Bishop Murray.

The three Junior Blues took home state championships in Class 6A at Hartman Arena in Park City last weekend and helped the team to a second-place finish, just a point and a half behind Olathe North. Gunnar Murray came into state ranked #1 at 132 pounds and delivered on that promise, defeating Derby’s Brandon Becker by a 2-1 decision in the final to win his first state championship in the final match of his career. He finished his season with a record of 27-1. Gunnar Murray’s victory capped off a day that saw Rural go 7-0 in medal matches, including 3-o in championship matches. The first championship match of the day saw Carter bring home the 195-pound title with a first-period pin of Blue Valley Northwest’s Jared Cruz. The win brought Carter’s final record to 30-2. Bishop Murray came into the 106-pound bracket as an underdog but rode a wave of momentum into a 3-2 decision over Kale McCracken of Campus in the final. Bishop Murray’s record on the season ended up at 35-9.

We spoke to Carter and Gunnar Murray about their respective roads to a championship, and what comes next for each.