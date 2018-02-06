Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 2-5-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Shawnee Heights junior wrestler Freddy Maisberger V and Topeka West senior bowler Makaila Cowdin.

Maisberger brought home his second career Centennial League championship at 106 pounds last Thursday, scoring a pinfall victory in the final, and helped the Thunderbirds claim a second-place finish as a team behind league champions Manhattan. On the day, he improved his overall record to 30-3 on the season. Maisberger placed sixth at 5A state at 106 pounds last season. He also played football this fall for the Thunderbirds. We talked to Freddy about his mat strategy, wrestling as a family tradition, and more.

Cowdin was the top girl bowler in last Thursday’s triangular in Hutchinson as the Lady Chargers took home first place, beating Hutchinson and Trinity. She rolled a 625 series, including a 234 game. Cowdin was also fourth individually at a quadrangular in Topeka last Tuesday. She is averaging a 186 on the season with a high game of 255. Cowdin will bowl collegiately at Ottawa University. We talked to Makaila about taking up bowling, her many extracurricular activities, and more.