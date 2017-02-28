Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 2/27/14

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka West senior bowler Dom Phillips and Washburn Rural junior basketball player Kendall Michalski.

Phillips helped lead the Chargers to a regional championship and a berth in the 5-1A state tournament last week. He placed second in the event individually with a 796 series, which included a 296 in his second game. Phillips’ three Charger teammates also finished in the top 10 individually, helping Topeka West take the team title by 185 pins over second place Seaman.

Michalski has started all season for the Lady Junior Blues, who finished their season 16-4 and 12-1 in the Centennial League. She hit a pair of three pointers and finished with 10 points in a 71-44 win at Junction City in the regular season finale. The win was the sixth in a row for the Lady Junior Blues, who host Wichita East in the first round of sub-state play on Wednesday.