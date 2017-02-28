WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


62°F
Partly Cloudy
Feels Like 62°
Winds WNW 10 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of Rain73°
36°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy54°
27°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear56°
29°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear65°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy70°
51°

Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 2/27/14

by on February 28, 2017 at 5:45 PM (42 mins ago)

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Topeka West senior bowler Dom Phillips and Washburn Rural junior basketball player Kendall Michalski.

Phillips helped lead the Chargers to a regional championship and a berth in the 5-1A state tournament last week. He placed second in the event individually with a 796 series, which included a 296 in his second game. Phillips’ three Charger teammates also finished in the top 10 individually, helping Topeka West take the team title by 185 pins over second place Seaman.

Michalski has started all season for the Lady Junior Blues, who finished their season 16-4 and 12-1 in the Centennial League. She hit a pair of three pointers and finished with 10 points in a 71-44 win at Junction City in the regular season finale. The win was the sixth in a row for the Lady Junior Blues, who host Wichita East in the first round of sub-state play on Wednesday.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.