Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 3-5-18

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior Blake Massey and the Topeka West boys bowling team for bringing home first-place finishes from the state bowling meets last week.

Massey put his stamp on the 6A tournament right away by bowling a 300 game to start the day off. He followed that up with games of 230 and 265 to finish with a 795 series and take home the individual championship. His efforts also helped the Junior Blues finish second as a team, just behind Wichita Northwest. Massey’s title is the first individual boys bowling championship won by a Topekan since KSHSAA began sanctioning a bowling state championship in 2005. We talked to Blake about when he knew a perfect game was a possibility, who he was thinking about as he wrapped up the individual championship, and more.

After finishing second a year ago, the Charger boys bowling team was motivated to go the distance this year, and thanks to a strong showing in the Baker format, they claimed the first boys bowling state championship in school history. Topeka West was in third place in 5A after the individual rounds, but a 275 game in the third round of the Baker format and a 208 in the fourth game allowed them to push past Great Bend and Wichita Bishop Carroll to capture the title. We spoke with head bowling coach Mike Thompson about his senior class, why he didn’t give a pep talk during the Baker portion of the championships, and more.