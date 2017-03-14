Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 3/13/17

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute the state champion Shawnee Heights boys basketball team.

The Thunderbirds captured the 5A state championship last Saturday by beating Kansas City Schlagle 66-49 at the Kansas Expocentre. It’s the fifth championship in school history and the first since 2002. The win in the title game capped off a stellar season for the Thunderbirds, who had a winning streak of twelve at one point during the regular season and finished the regular season with a 17-3 record, good for second place in the Centennial League. After routing Leavenworth in their sub-state semifinal, Shawnee Heights came back from a 13-point second half deficit to stun Seaman in the sub-state final and reach state for the second time in three years. That wasn’t the first time, and wouldn’t be the last time, the Cardiac Kids from Tecumseh had to battle their way back.

In round one at state, hot shooting early, calm nerves at the free throw line late, and a stellar defensive effort propelled the Thunderbirds to a 57-52 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. The next night brought a level of drama that nobody who was at the Expocentre that night will soon forget. Down fifteen points in the first half to top-seeded Goddard Eisenhower, Shawnee Heights clawed their way back to take the lead in the fourth quarter before Eisenhower sent the game into overtime. In the extra session, Michael Brooks’ layup with less than a second to play gave the T-Birds the 57-55 victory and sent them into the championship game. Saturday night’s final proved anticlimatic in a way, but not in any way that disappointed Shawnee Heights players, coaches, and fans. A 12-0 run gave the Thunderbirds the lead for good late in the first quarter and they cruised from there on their way to the title.

The state champs were a senior-laden bunch, with eight seniors populating their roster. Point guard Trey Brown led the state tournament in scoring, including a 30 point performance against Eisenhower in the semis. Forward Poncho Freeman posted 11 points and seven rebounds in the final despite dealing with a nagging knee injury. Both Brown and Freeman were named first-team All-Centennial League. They were joined in the starting lineup by fellow seniors Brooks, Jesse Moss and Tyler Zentner. Jerome McFalls came up huge in the semifinals with eight points and 11 rebounds, and the Thunderbirds got contributions during the regular season from Dane Grabauskas and Ben Buchanan. Rounding out the title-winning roster were junior Tyler White and sophomores Tyce Brown and Grant Cooney.

Shawnee Heights head coach Steve Wallace spoke with WIBW’s Dan Lucero about his team, their season, and their unforgettable run to a title. Listen to their conversation here: