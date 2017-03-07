Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 3/6/17

The high school athletic season is upon us and that means our weekly feature of our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute the Seaman boys and girls bowling teams for their stellar finishes at the 5A state tournament last week.

The Seaman girls bowling team came in second place in 5A at Wichita’s Northrock Lanes last Thursday, falling just 23 pins behind state champion Great Bend. Two members of the team finished in the top five – junior Kishno Bell took fourth while senior Shyanne Osterhaus placed fifth. Also competing for the Vikings were Sydney Bouton, Caitlin Charity, Valory Palmer, and Brooke Prescott.

The Seaman boys did something they’ve never done before in Wichita last Thursday, capturing their first ever 5A state championship. The Vikings had a dominant day at the lanes, defeating runner-up Topeka West by 201 pins. Senior Ethan Cowen finished in third place individually, with teammate junior Noah Belt coming in fourth. The other members of the state championship team were John Baeten, Brendyn Eigenman, Clayton Mumford, and Cody Mzhickteno.

We spoke to Seaman boys and girls bowling coach Geoff Poston about the outstanding day for the Seaman bowling program.