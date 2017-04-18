WIBW News Now!

Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 4/17/17

by on April 18, 2017 at 5:30 PM (2 hours ago)

With the spring high school sports season upon us, the weekly crowning of our Wendy’s male and female Athletes of the Week continues.

This week we salute Topeka West senior sprinter Jordan Walker and Shawnee Heights freshman softball pitcher Jaycee Ginter.

Walker is on a mission in the 400 meter dash this season. After qualifying for state but failing to reach the finals in 2016, Walker has turned in the fastest 400 time in class 5A so far this season and is one of only two runners in the class to run a sub-50 second time, running a 49.56 at the Olathe East Invite on April 7. Walker also recently posted a personal best time of 22.90 in the 200 meter dash at last week’s Free State Relays.

Ginter has made an immediate impact in the circle for the defending 5A state champions. Last Thursday she hurled a five-inning no-hitter in a 17-0 win over Washburn Rural. A lone walk in the second inning was the only blemish on Ginter’s line in the victory. Ginter has teamed with sophomore Paige Petefish to form a formidable 1-2 punch in the circle for the Thunderbirds, who are off to a 6-0 start. The two have combined to surrender only two total runs in those six games.

