Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 4/24/17

With the spring high school sports season upon us, the weekly crowning of our Wendy’s male and female Athletes of the Week continues.

This week we salute Seaman senior Nick Steiner and Washburn Rural senior Claire Meyers.

Steiner was the leading receiver on the gridiron for a Viking team that went 8-3 and a key rotation player on a basketball team that won 14 games, but his best work comes on the diamond. Steiner is a jack-of-all-trades for a Viking team off to a 12-1 start. He has performed well on the mound, including earning the win over Washburn Rural in a game played at Kauffman Stadium and tossing six innings of five-hit shutout ball in a win over Hayden last Tuesday. Steiner has played elsewhere on the diamond and filled in as the designated hitter, but his future lies behind the plate. He committed to Washburn University last weekend and plans to catch for the Ichabods.

Meyers was a second-team all Class 6A selection in 2016 as she helped lead the Lady Junior Blues to a third place finish at state. Her senior season has gotten off to an outstanding start as well, as Rural has won seven of their first eight games. A starting forward, Meyers has scored and assisted on some big goals this season, including providing the through pass that set up Macy Decker for a golden-goal win over Olathe Northwest and firing home the only goal of a 1-0 win over Shawnee Heights.