Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 4/3/17

With the spring high school sports season upon us, the weekly crowing of our Wendy’s male and female Athletes of the Week continues.

This week we salute Topeka High senior athlete Richard Newman and Hayden freshman athlete Kyra Bauer.

Newman got his senior season off to an outstanding start last week, including a pair of event victories at Washburn Rural’s Jerry Beardslee Invitational. Newman took first in the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches, and also won the long jump by jumping 22 feet, 7-1/4 inches. The 6A runner-up in the high jump last year, Newman will also be part of the Trojans’ 4x100m relay team in addition to the jumping events.

Bauer’s high school debut was auspicious, to say the least. The freshman Wildcat ran away with first place in the 400 meters at the Jerry Beardslee Invitational, posting a time of 1:06.5, almost four seconds better than the rest of her competition. Showing her versatility, Bauer also came in first in the triple jump, leaping 33 feet, 6-1/2 inches. Bauer was also part of a first place effort in the 4x400m relay. Bauer played varsity basketball for Hayden this past winter.