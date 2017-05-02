Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 5/1/17

With the spring high school sports season upon us, the weekly crowning of our Wendy’s male and female Athletes of the Week continues.

This week we salute Washburn Rural junior Max Cassidy and Topeka High senior Ruth Fiander.

Cassidy’s tennis season nearly didn’t get off the ground after he suffered an adductor strain injury that knocked him out of action. The city championships last Thursday were Cassidy’s second chance to see the court this season, and he took full advantage, going 5-0 and winning the #1 singles championship. He also helped the Junior Blues win the city title for an astonishing 25th time in the past 26 seasons. Cassidy followed up his city title with a tie for third in #1 singles at the Centennial League championships on Monday.

Fiander has helped the Lady Trojans to an 8-3 start to their season, which included a four-game winning streak heading into this week’s action. She was named the MVP at the McPherson Invitational and scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Free State that was the first ever win for the Lady Trojans over the Lady Firebirds. Fiander also played varsity football, kicking extra points for the Trojans. She will play her college soccer at Missouri-Kansas City.