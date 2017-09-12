Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 9/11/17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Seaman junior cross country runner Maliki Pope and Shawnee Heights junior volleyball player Amaya Tillman.

Pope came in second at the Joe Schrag Invitational in Topeka on Saturday, clocking a personal best time of 16:36.1. He’s turned in a pair of top-five finishes to start his senior season after qualifying for the state meet as a sophomore last year. Pope helped the Vikings to a fourth-place team finish at last year’s 5A state meet.

Tillman was an All-City honorable mention performer for the 5A state champion Thunderbirds last season. After several talented seniors graduated, Tillman’s role has increased in 2017. She helped the Thunderbirds go 2-1 at a quadrangular that included Silver Lake, Manhattan and Seaman last week. The 6’3″ middle blocker has already committed to play her college volleyball at Louisville.