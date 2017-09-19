Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 9/18/17

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Shawnee Heights senior football player Dane Terry and Washburn Rural senior golfer Abby Glynn.

Terry and the Thunderbirds improved to 3-0 with a 20-15 win over Washburn Rural last Friday night, their first 3-0 start since 2001. Terry leads the team in tackles from his middle linebacker spot, where he has started for the past three seasons. He also wrestles at Shawnee Heights.

Glynn repeated as city girls golf champion on Monday by shooting a 79 at Shawnee Country Club, winning by two strokes. She helped Washburn Rural win a 6A state championship last season, firing an 84 and finishing in a three-way tie for fifth place at state. She will play college golf at Kansas.