WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


85°F
Clear
Feels Like 91°
Winds SSE 18 mph
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy90°
73°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy85°
71°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy91°
72°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear90°
69°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear89°
68°

Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 9/18/17

by on September 19, 2017 at 5:30 PM (2 hours ago)

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Shawnee Heights senior football player Dane Terry and Washburn Rural senior golfer Abby Glynn.

Terry and the Thunderbirds improved to 3-0 with a 20-15 win over Washburn Rural last Friday night, their first 3-0 start since 2001. Terry leads the team in tackles from his middle linebacker spot, where he has started for the past three seasons. He also wrestles at Shawnee Heights.

Glynn repeated as city girls golf champion on Monday by shooting a 79 at Shawnee Country Club, winning by two strokes. She helped Washburn Rural win a 6A state championship last season, firing an 84 and finishing in a three-way tie for fifth place at state. She will play college golf at Kansas.

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.