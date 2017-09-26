WIBW News Now!

Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 9/25/17

by on September 26, 2017 at 5:30 PM (2 hours ago)

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week we salute Washburn Rural senior soccer player Matt Wolfe and Hayden senior volleyball player Amanda Desch.

Wolfe has been a major part of the scoring efforts for the Junior Blues as they have started their season with a 7-1 record. He scored in Monday’s 10-1 win over Junction City and owns a five-goal game this year against Highland Park. He also scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick to beat Lawrence.

Desch was named to the All-Tournament team as the Lady Wildcats went 5-1 and placed second at the Seaman invitational last weekend. She has helped the two-time defending state champion Lady Wildcats to an 18-6 start and the top ranking in Class 4A-II. Desch is the reigning Class 4A-II Player of the Year, as named by the Kansas Volleyball Association. She will play collegiately at Central Oklahoma.

