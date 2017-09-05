Wendy’s High School Athletes of the Week – Week of 9/4/17

WIBW News Now!

by on September 5, 2017 at 5:30 PM (2 hours ago)

The high school athletic season is upon us, and that means our weekly feature of the Wendy’s Athletes of the Week is back for another year.

This week, we salute Topeka High sophomore football player Ky Thomas and Washburn Rural senior volleyball player Dani Dodge.

Thomas was unstoppable in the season opener for the Trojans, rushing for 242 yards and five touchdowns in a 61-46 win over Hayden. Thomas’s rushing scores went for 45, 62, 4, 14 and 38 yards. He also added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Thomas led the city in total offense as a freshman last season and already has a scholarship offer from Kansas.

Dodge plays a key role as the libero for the Lady Junior Blues, who are off to a 4-1 start on the season. One of those wins was a three-set triumph over perennial power Bishop Miege. Dodge leads the Lady Junior Blues in digs and is the team’s leading passer in serve-receive. 

Dan Lucero is a member of the WIBW Sports Staff. Follow him on Twitter @danluceroshow or email him at dan.lucero@alphamediausa.com.