Wendy’s High School Male Athlete of the Week – Week of 10/22/18 – Gregorio Leonardo

The high school athletic season is in full swing and each week we choose a male and female standout as our Wendy’s Athletes of the Week.

This week we salute Topeka High junior Gregorio Leonardo as our Male Athlete of the Week.

Leonardo came to Topeka as an exchange student from Bologna, Italy, and has made a big impact on two different fields of play for the Trojans this fall. He’s no stranger to the soccer field, and was one of the standouts for the Trojan soccer team, whose season just concluded in the 6A regional round. But nobody could have foreseen Leonardo’s success on the gridiron. He tried out as a kicker for the Trojans and all he’s done is become one of the state’s very best despite never having played the sport before coming to the United States. Leonardo has made all 42 extra points he has attempted, and all three field goals, including a 39-yarder at the gun to defeat Emporia in Week Seven.

We spoke to Gregorio about how he ended up in Topeka, what he’s liked best about playing football, his hometown in Italy, his passion away from the playing fields, and much more.