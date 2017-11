Wendy’s National Adoption night is Tuesday November 14! Help us raise awareness of foster care adoption by coming out to Wendy’s. From 5:00-8:00, Wendy’s is donating 15% of restaurant sales to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption!

Topeka Wendy’s Locations – All Locations Open 10:30am-11:00pm

Wanamaker Location

1820 SW Wanamaker Rd

12th & Gage

1251 SW Gage Blvd

Downtown

728 S Topeka Blvd

S Topeka

3250 SW Topeka Blvd

N Topeka

2025 NW Topeka Blvd

To learn more about the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption and Wendy’s commitment to kids, click HERE.