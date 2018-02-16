Westar alerts customers of phone scam

Westar Energy is alerting customers that imposters claiming to work for the company are threatening to disconnect service and asking for prepaid cards as payment.

“We’ve had customers call and let us know that they have received phone calls from people claiming to be from Westar,” said spokeswoman Gina Penzig. “These callers typically phone in with a sense of urgency, saying that if payment isn’t received within a very short window, that service will be disconnected. The callers usually instruct for someone to go get a prepaid card of some sort and call back with that number within anywhere from 30 minutes to a couple of hours.”

There are a couple of things about these calls that should put you on alert.

“First of all, we would never tell you that you have to use a prepaid card or some specific method like that to pay your bill,” said Penzig. “We’re not going to call saying that disconnection is pending within a short time frame like that. When we do have customers who are behind on their bill and are facing a service interruption, we have notified them multiple times several days in advance.”

Before acting on one of these calls, check your records to see if a recent payment has been made. If you are still unsure, call Westar’s Customer Relations Center at 1-800-383-1183 and check your account status.