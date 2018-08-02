Westar announces retirement dates for Kansas based generation units as part of merger deal

Westar Energy announced retirement dates on Wednesday for generation units earmarked for closure in the merger agreement announced last year between Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy.

“Combining two neighboring utilities provides great opportunities for efficiencies and savings that will benefit our customers,” said John Bridson, vice president, generation services. “The generators at these plants served our customers well for longer than initially expected. With our combined generation resources, it’s time to retire older, less efficient fossil-fuel plants as we continue to modernize our generation and add cost effective renewable energy.”

The last generation unit at Tecumseh Energy Center, near Topeka, and two steam generation units at Gordon Evans Energy Center, Colwich, will be retired Oct. 1. The last two generation units at Murray Gill Energy Center, Wichita, will be retired Nov. 1. All the retiring units have been in service for more than 50 years. Employees at the energy centers have been offered jobs at other company locations.

With its combined energy portfolio, Evergy, which was formed by the merger of Westar Energy and Great Plains Energy, which serves customers as KCP&L, will meet half its customers’ needs with emission-free electricity, including about a third from renewable sources.

“Kansas wind energy coupled with our traditional power plants provide a reliable mix of affordable electricity sources for our customers,” Bridson said.

Westar has contracted with a firm to dismantle the generation units and recycle or reuse material as possible.

As previously announced, Sibley Generating Station, Sibley, Mo., and Montrose Generating Station, Clinton, Mo., are scheduled to close by the end of 2018.