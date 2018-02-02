Westar bills will go down and then back up if KCC filing is followed

Westar Energy made a filing with the Kansas Corporation Commission on Thursday that should help with their customers electric bills by the end of the year.

“A key component of that filing was to reflect Federal tax savings of about $74 million per year, which will work along with some other items to offset costs,” said Gina Penzig with Westar. “Once the KCC reviews our application, an order will be due in September. We have suggested that at that time, prices would decrease by about $2 million.”

Ultimately, however, the reduction will likely be short-lived.

“There are some credits to do with the production tax credit, with renewable energy, that end early next year, along with some other credits that will end about that time,” said Penzig. “We’ve also asked the Commission to put a price increase in place at that time to adjust for those prices.”

Together, early next year, the two adjustments combined would increase prices by about $52.6 million or 2.6 percent.

Two thirds of Westar’s residential customers use a monthly average of 900 kWh or less, so their average monthly increase would be about $5.90 or less when both the rate reduction and the subsequent rate increase are implemented.