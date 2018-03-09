Westar crews headed to New York to help with storm recovery

Westar Energy crews are headed to help after the nor’easters that have affected that part of the country.

“Our crews are headed to New York to assist the utility there with power restoration from storms that have been hitting that area,” said Westar spokesperson Gina Penzig. “It is frequent that utilities, if hit by storms, will reach out for assistance from other utilities.”

The distance of that outreach is proportional to the size of the outage.

“If you have a small storm, you might be reaching out to your neighbors, saying, hey, can you send over a handful of crews?” said Penzig. “If you have big devastating storms like the hurricanes we saw last summer, you might reach out nationwide.”

Both Westar employees and some of their regular contractors are going to help.

“We have about 50 Westar employees who are headed northeast,” said Penzig. “That includes line crews and support personnel. In addition, we have about 100 line contractors who usually are doing work on the Westar property, supporting our customers, who have asked to be able to go northeast, as well.”

Crews could be gone as long as a couple of weeks.