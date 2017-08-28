WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


81°F
Scattered Clouds
Feels Like 82°
Winds North 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear81°
57°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear81°
58°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear83°
59°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear85°
61°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear84°
62°

Westar crews headed to Texas to help with repairs

by on August 28, 2017 at 10:15 AM (4 hours ago)

Westar Energy crews are responding today to a call for help as Hurricane Harvey continues its path through Texas.

Centerpoint Energy has reached out to Westar and other area utilities to help repair damage and restore electricity to nearly 60,000 customers.

Gathered from all over their service territory, about 40 Westar Energy employees, including line crews and support personnel, will leave for the Houston area this afternoon. 

Westar Energy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables them to call upon neighboring utilities and their contractors to help restore service after a significant event such as a severe storm. In return, they assist neighboring utilities when they are in need. In the event of catastrophic damage, utilities reach out for assistance from across the nation.