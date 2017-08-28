Westar crews headed to Texas to help with repairs

Westar Energy crews are responding today to a call for help as Hurricane Harvey continues its path through Texas.

Centerpoint Energy has reached out to Westar and other area utilities to help repair damage and restore electricity to nearly 60,000 customers.

Gathered from all over their service territory, about 40 Westar Energy employees, including line crews and support personnel, will leave for the Houston area this afternoon.

Westar Energy is a member of the Midwest Mutual Assistance Group, which enables them to call upon neighboring utilities and their contractors to help restore service after a significant event such as a severe storm. In return, they assist neighboring utilities when they are in need. In the event of catastrophic damage, utilities reach out for assistance from across the nation.