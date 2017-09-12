Westar Energy crews to help Hurricane Irma relief effort

Westar Energy on Monday sent additional crews to help restore power to residents in hurricane-stricken Florida.

According to a news release, eight crews left Kansas Monday morning and are expected to arrive in Orlando Tuesday night. They follow an additional eight crews who made the journey to a Miami suburb over the weekend.

The crews will assist more than 18,000 workers with Florida Power & Light, who are helping to restore power for an estimated 5.5 million people left without electricity in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

The Kansas convoy consists of crews from Topeka, Wichita, El Dorado, Emporia, Salina, Pittsburg, Lawrence, Marysville, Hutchinson, Leavenworth, Atchison, Parsons and Newton.

In addition, about 290 contractors, who normally assist Westar Energy, are also headed to Florida. These include about 140 linemen and 150 tree trimmers.

Image via Westar Energy