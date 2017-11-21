Westar Energy gives tips on Christmas lighting safety

As soon as Thanksgiving dinner finishes, some people begin work on Christmas decorations. Westar Energy reminds users to think about safety with outdoor lights on their homes, that begins with a look above.

“Look up at power lines around your house to make sure that before you put a ladder in the air, before you climb a tree, maybe before you plug in that inflatable, that everything’s going to be a safe distance from any overhead power lines,” said Westar’s Gina Penzig. “Contact with those can cause severe injury or could even be fatal.”

Also, be sure you’re using the right lights on the outside.

“Make sure that anything you’re using outside is designed for outside use,” said Penzig. “We can get some wet and nasty weather during the wintertime in Kansas and even on a day that seems fine, just with dampness, you need to make sure that cords and any type of electrical decorations are designed to be outside so that they can be safe.”

In addition, just because the lights worked last year doesn’t mean they’re okay for this year.

“If you’ve got some strands of lights that are maybe starting to look a little bit worn and the cords are starting to fray, it’s probably time to replace those,” said Penzig. “One of the things to consider are the new LED lights. The prices on those have come down quite a bit the past few years, so they’re pretty affordable. They don’t use as much energy and they don’t give off as much heat, so they can be a lot more safe.”

Also, make sure that you’re not stringing together so many lights that you overload your circuits, because that could cause its own shock and fire hazard.