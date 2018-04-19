WIBW News Now!

Westar Energy invites Topekans to drive electric cars Friday

by on April 19, 2018 at 12:32 PM (49 mins ago)

Westar Energy is hosting a ride and drive event featuring electric vehicles for Earth Day.

The ride and drive will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 20 at 8th and S. Kansas and will provide an opportunity for licensed drivers to drive a Chevy Volt, Chevy Bolt, Honda Clarity, Nissan Leaf or a Ford.

Topeka dealerships Ed Bozarth Chevy, Buick and GMC, Laird Noller Ford, Sharp Honda and Capitol City Nissan are partnering with Westar for the event.

The Westar in Motion trailer will be on hand providing a free lunch of hot dogs and popcorn beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Westar Energy Bluegrass Band will perform in the Westar Energy Pocket Park.

EV owners who would like to show off their vehicle are invited to park on the south side of S.E. 8th Street near Quincy.