Westar, Great Plains Energy announce merger deal

Westar Energy and and Kansas City, Missouri-based Great Plains Energy have announced a revised merger plan that replaces a rejected effort to sell the former to the latter.

Westar President and CEO Mark Ruelle and Terry Bassham, CEO of Great Plains Energy, made the announcement Monday at the Westar pocket park in downtown Topeka.

Ruelle says the two companies are coming together in what he calls a “merger of equals.”

“Neither company is acquiring the other; neither company is paying a premium to the other and there will be no transaction debt,” said Ruelle. “We simply combine and exchange our shares in a new company that shareholders of both companies own.”

The merger will see the formation of a new, so-far unnamed utility that will carry an equity value of roughly $14 billion, according to Ruelle.

In April, the Kansas Corporation Commission denied the proposed $12.2 billion sale of Westar to Great Plains Energy, which is the parent company of Kansas City Power and Light.

Job retention was among the reasons given by regulators who shot down the original merger plan. Ruelle says the new deal was drafted with those concerns in mind.

“We will maintain at least 500 employees in this downtown operating headquarters and we make that commitment for at least five years

Bassham, who will serve as CEO of the new company, says no lay-offs are expected once the merger is complete. However, the company will look into cutting certain positions over time.

“We’re committed to do that in the way that uses retirements and natural attrition rather than have any layoffs,” Bassham said. “So the commitment is there again not to have a loss of jobs immediately, but over time use great business planning great work to figure out the most efficient way to do things. When someone retires maybe we don’t have to backfill that job.”

During Monday’s press conference, Ruelle said the merger is drafted in a way that ensures the company’s credit rating remains strong.

“So confident are we in the savings and efficiencies that will come from this transaction that we will provide immediate bill credits of at least $50 million to all customers of both companies in both states,” said Ruelle.

Ruelle adds customers will receive those bill credits before the utility sees any of those expected savings.

If stock market activity is any indicator, investors don’t seem as confident in the deal as Westar officials would have hoped. Following Monday’s announcement, Westar Energy stock dropped nearly $2.75 per share.

According to a NASDAQ report published on Monday, the company’s stock entered into “oversold territory” and was trading down by more than five-percent.