Westar says scammers are working this holiday

Westar spokesperson Gina Penzig says watch out for scammers this holiday season.

“We’re seeing an uptick of that activity with the holidays,” said Penzig. “We’re also seeing a little bit different tactic than we usually see. Most recently, we’ve been receiving reports that they may be using a prerecorded message to reach folks.”

Penzig says they’re usually trying to create a sense of urgency so you won’t think things through.

“Maybe in that moment of worry, instead of thinking, hey have I paid my Westar bill, have I paid my KCP&L bill, instead, you’ll go ahead and act and get that prepaid card and call them back with the number,” said Penzig.

Penzig says if you have a question, hang up and contact Westar yourself.

“First of all, just take a moment to pause,” said Penzig. “Are my payments up to date? Let me check the Westar account online, call in to the call center and just see if I have a pending payment.”

You can call Westar at 1-800-383-1183.