Westar surpasses 25 million megawatts of wind energy generation

by on August 9, 2018 at 4:36 PM (8 mins ago)

Renewable energy in Kansas reached a milestone this week.

“This week, Westar’s wind farms surpassed 25 million megawatt hours of production,” said Westar spokesperson Gina Penzig. “We started investing in Kansas wind about 10 years ago, with just three wind farms. This was an agreement we reached with the Governor at the time, to kind of experiment and see how wind would fit into the state’s energy mix.”

At that time, it was really a premium product. The costs have gotten more reasonable since then.

“The state’s done a great job of building out the wind industry,” said Penzig. “It’s become a very affordable, reliable mix in how we serve our customers. We hit 25 million megawatt hours. To put that in perspective, that would power the Topeka area for about 25 years.”

Westar continues to look for opportunities to expand its wind portfolio.

“We actually are expecting a ground breaking for a wind site north of us here in the next few months in early 2019,” said Penzig. “That wind farm will be online by the end of 2020. It will be in the Soldier Creek area.”

Westar plans to look for business partners who are committed to sustainability to see if they will expand in Kansas.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.