Westar working to restore power outages in Topeka area

by on July 14, 2017 at 5:31 AM (6 hours ago)

The high winds and heavy rains that swept through the area Thursday night flooded roads and knocked over power lines, leaving many in the Topeka area without power.

According to Westar Energy, the lights are still out for a number of residents in Topeka and surrounding areas.

Crews are working to restore power following reports of isolated outages.

The utility’s website states they are experiencing longer than normal restoration times and expect to have all service restored for all customers by 11 a.m. Friday.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle