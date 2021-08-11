Western Action Regains Popularity With Increased Entries For Linn County Fair’s Professional Rodeo

By Frank J. Buchman
The “best of the best” are headed to Mound City, Kansas.
“A dozen National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifiers have entered the Linn County Fair Rodeo,” announced committeeman John Teagarden, La Cygne.
“Entries approach all-time highs for the Friday and Saturday evening performances, Aug. 13-14,” verified rodeo co-chairman Charley Johnson, Prescott. “It’s our largest contestant list in ten years with both nights’ rodeos really full for the 8 o’clock Western action.”
Contestants are entered from 15 states including Kansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and eight more Midwest states.
New Frontier Rodeo Company, Gypsum, will produce the Professional Rodeo Association (PRCA) sanctioned competition for the 12th year.
“Mound City is the third event in the four-rodeo 2021 Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series,” Teagarden pointed out. “First two rodeos of the series encouraging contestant and spectator participation were at Fredonia and Coffeyville, which concludes August 12th. Final series event is the Eureka Pro Rodeo, August 20-21, Eureka.”
PRCA Clown of The Year Gizmo McCracken, renowned rodeo funnyman, and entertainer, promises to keep Mound City spectators smiling.
In constant effort to improve the rodeo grounds, the Linn County rodeo has a new announcer’s stand for this year.
Veteran announcer Troy Goodridge is returning for colorful commentary describing arena action, while presenting scores, times and placings.
Music following arena action has enhanced rodeo as a most popular family attraction. “We are pleased Garrison Panzer will serve as our sound director increasing arena excitement adrenalin,” Teagarden said.
Two-time world champion all-around cowboy Joe Beaver, Huntsville, Texas, is entered at Mound City. A five-time world champion tie down roper, Beaver will be in Saturday night’s team roping.
Seven-times NFR television color commentator, Beaver is teamed as header for Joe Day of Kechi, Kansas. Champion team roping heeler at the 2019 Linn County Rodeo, Day is a two-time Eastern Kansas Pro Rodeo Series winner.
Current top-15 ranked PRCA and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) members entered include fourth-place barrel racer Emily Miller-Beisel, Weatherford, Oklahoma.
Team ropers Buddy Hawkins ll, Stephenville, Texas, seventh-ranked header, and Andrew Ward, Oklahoma City, ninth-ranked heeler, are entered Friday. Likewise, the first evening, Jake Orman, Anderson, Texas, 20th-ranked header, will team with 15th-ranked heeler Brye Crites, Welch, Oklahoma.
“Both rough stock and timed event entries are up considerably over recent years at Mound City,” Teagarden pointed out. “There are 14 entered in saddle bronc riding including NFR qualifier Hardy Braden of Welch, Oklahoma. Bull riding features 14 cowboys and six are in bareback bronc riding.”
Johnson said breakaway roping is a new attraction for PRCA rodeos this year with 24 cowgirls entered at Mound City.
