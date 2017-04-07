WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


42°F
Clear
Feels Like 42°
Winds North 0 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Fog66°
51°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Clear77°
64°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Partly Cloudy80°
51°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear65°
39°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear64°
44°

Western Kansas Sheriff posts “Dumbest Criminal Alert” after pot arrest

by on April 7, 2017 at 6:09 AM (3 hours ago)

A western Kansas man has become a top candidate for induction into the hall of fame for dumb criminals.

According to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King, a man walked into the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday with questions about a vehicle title.

While he was in the lobby, an officer noticed the odor of marijuana in the air. The officer asked the man if he was carrying or had been smoking marijuana.

The man, of course, said no, but that he had “possibly” been around someone who was.

After asking for consent, the officer searched the man and found a bag of pot in his pocket. He was booked for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and later released after posting bond.

The Facebook post did not give the man’s name.

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle