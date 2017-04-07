Western Kansas Sheriff posts “Dumbest Criminal Alert” after pot arrest

A western Kansas man has become a top candidate for induction into the hall of fame for dumb criminals.

According to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King, a man walked into the Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday with questions about a vehicle title.

While he was in the lobby, an officer noticed the odor of marijuana in the air. The officer asked the man if he was carrying or had been smoking marijuana.

The man, of course, said no, but that he had “possibly” been around someone who was.

After asking for consent, the officer searched the man and found a bag of pot in his pocket. He was booked for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and later released after posting bond.

The Facebook post did not give the man’s name.