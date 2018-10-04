Wet and cool forecast ahead

You’ll definitely feel the difference today from yesterday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and much cooler. Some showers or a thunderstorm possible this afternoon, with a high at 62.

Tonight: Rain chances increase as a frontal boundary lifts back to the north, with a low at 55.

Tomorrow: Morning showers, with a high at 78.

Saturday: Showers and cooler, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then areas of drizzle and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8pm and 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Cloudy, with a low at 54. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 81. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8am. High at 59. Chance of precipitation is 80%.