Wet and wind possible Thursday

We have a decent chance at some precipitation today, but watch out for the wind, especially if you’re headed west on I-70.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy and windy, with drizzle late this morning into the afternoon and a high at 42. North winds 15-30 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, with a low at 33.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 50.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 25.

Friday: Sunny, with a high at 49.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 53.