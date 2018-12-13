Wet and wind possible Thursday

We have a decent chance at some precipitation today, but watch out for the wind, especially if you’re headed west on I-70.
TOPEKA FORECAST
Today: Cloudy and windy, with drizzle late this morning into the afternoon and a high at 42. North winds 15-30 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, with a low at 33.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high at 50.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 52.
REGIONAL FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 39 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 25.
Friday: Sunny, with a high at 49.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high at 53.