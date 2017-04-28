Wet and breezy weekend ahead

A nice afternoon ahead, with more overnight rain tonight and a wet weekend.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and a few storms possible through this morning, then dry this afternoon, with a high at 67.

Tonight: Rain moves in late, with a low at 45 and a stiff north wind.

Tomorrow: Occasional rain or a thunderstorm and breezy, with a high at 52.

Saturday night: Showers continue, with a low at 45.

Sunday: Occasional rain in the morning, then cloudy and windy with a high at 52.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high at 67.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 1am. Low at 43.

Tomorrow: Rain, with a high at 46.

Saturday Night: Rain, with a low at 40.

Sunday: Rain, with a high at 45.