WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


54°F
Clear
Feels Like 54°
Winds NNW 5 mph
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy70°
48°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of Rain59°
45°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain61°
40°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear69°
47°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy73°
52°

Wet ground probably won’t have time to dry before next round of rain Friday

by on April 20, 2017 at 6:13 AM (2 hours ago)

Rain ends this morning, but will return on Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 68. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, with a high at 56.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 60.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.