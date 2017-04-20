Wet ground probably won’t have time to dry before next round of rain Friday

Rain ends this morning, but will return on Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high at 68. North wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high at 69. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low at 48.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, with a high at 56.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 60.